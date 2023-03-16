INSTRUMENTED TESTS





OF A FOOD THAT MANY INDIANS





CONSIDER MEDICINAL

Says zero sugar .. But is it?





Radiation?





Metal contaminants e.g. graphite

s

Am at an age where the thymus mostly stops producing T-cells. Got severe CV19 twice. Usually shedded-on by the vaxxed on Saturdays and Sundays causing symptoms until the Wednesday following.

My blood perfu#### was nearly flatlined for a year until serendipity, Sally Fallon, Drs. Ardis, Seneff, Weston Price, led me to test this costly food.

See my earlier free videos of trial-and-error instrumented tests indicating my blood's Perfu#### Index (shah doe ban### by search engines) was dangerously low at 0.2 sometimes.

Nicotine 2mg, sulphur foods like raw Grand Padano cheese, the supplement SAM-e per Dr. Mikovits, were effective only for 8-15 hours. The Source and my Step-5 Abraham Hicks alignment saved me from SADS by steering my attention to Dr.Ardis in Mike Adams' and Stew Peters' shows. Instrumented proof that nicotine was a real antidote compelled me to look for other antidotes, including ghee, which have a commonality with sulfur.

My Perfu#### Index is ~9.5 nowadays compared to the 5.3 for my age and gender. View my free videos.

This is not a yak yak yak talking head food review. I only trust multi-instrumented results.





ghee, review,sads, antidote, died suddenly, instrumented, nicotine, ardis, seneff, mikovits, health, diy, Law of Attraction







