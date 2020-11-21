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SHOW NO. 55 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Nov. 11th, 2020)
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26 views • November 21, 2020
A great number of co-hosts joined this Special Edition episode, including regular co-hosts Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister, Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor and Attorney Larry Becraft, who were joined by Attorney Colton Boyles, Attorney Donald W. "Mac" MacPherson, Attorney Nathan MacPherson, Attorney Ryan MacPherson, Attorney Scott MacPherson and Attorney John Green. We discussed the latest Presidential election litigation and news as well as the latest battles against Covid-19 infringements on our rights.
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