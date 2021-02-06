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ABSOLUTE PROOF! MIKE LINDELL. How they stole the 2020 Election. SHARE!!!
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190 views • February 06, 2021
The traitors in the media are already trying to debunk it. That means it's true. What are they afraid of? Why won't they audit the machines? Why won't the courts hear the cases. Get this out to everyone you know,
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