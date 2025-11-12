Can Student Loans Affect Buying a House? Nobody Told You THIS About Your Mortgage Approval.





Can student loans affect buying a house?

Most Millennials think the answer is an automatic yes.





But here’s the truth your lender will never spell out:

It’s not your debt that disqualifies you.

It’s the way your loans are structured.





In this video, I’ll show you the simple math lenders actually use — and how a small change in your student-loan setup can unlock thousands in new buying power.





You’ll meet Sarah, a 29-year-old who thought she’d be renting forever… until she ran her numbers through a simple calculator that revealed the real issue wasn’t her balance, but her Debt-to-Income Ratio (DTI).

Within six months, she was pre-approved — without paying off her loans first.





💡 What You’ll Learn:





✅ How student loans actually affect mortgage approval

✅ The “DTI formula” lenders use behind closed doors

✅ How to restructure your loans to improve buying power

✅ The difference between consolidation and refinancing

✅ The one move that can drop your monthly payment (and raise your creditworthiness)









Disclaimer:

This video is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always consult a licensed mortgage or financial professional before making major financial decisions.





