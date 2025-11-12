© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can Student Loans Affect Buying a House? Nobody Told You THIS About Your Mortgage Approval.
👉 Subscribe!
https://www.youtube.com/@craiglearner9853?sub_confirmation=1
🧮 Try It for Yourself:
👉 Use the free Student Loan Calculator to see exactly how restructuring your loans could change your mortgage eligibility in under 60 seconds:
🔗 https://7figurefasttrack.com/newsletter/student-loan-calculator.html
Feel like reading a more in-depth article on the subject? Do that and come follow us on Substack:
https://moneyscript.substack.com/p/can-student-loans-affect-buying-a
When you’re done, you’ll unlock The Student Loan Action Plan Checklist — your step-by-step guide to preparing for homeownership the smart way.
Can student loans affect buying a house?
Most Millennials think the answer is an automatic yes.
But here’s the truth your lender will never spell out:
It’s not your debt that disqualifies you.
It’s the way your loans are structured.
In this video, I’ll show you the simple math lenders actually use — and how a small change in your student-loan setup can unlock thousands in new buying power.
You’ll meet Sarah, a 29-year-old who thought she’d be renting forever… until she ran her numbers through a simple calculator that revealed the real issue wasn’t her balance, but her Debt-to-Income Ratio (DTI).
Within six months, she was pre-approved — without paying off her loans first.
💡 What You’ll Learn:
✅ How student loans actually affect mortgage approval
✅ The “DTI formula” lenders use behind closed doors
✅ How to restructure your loans to improve buying power
✅ The difference between consolidation and refinancing
✅ The one move that can drop your monthly payment (and raise your creditworthiness)
💼 Build your brand, scale your influence, and learn how entrepreneurs are making real money online with Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and even platforms like Facebook, X.com, Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, and Snapchat.
🔥 Unlock VIP Training & Morefor Social Media Entrepreneurs
Join this channel and get access to powerful make-money-online strategies:
👑 https://www.youtube.com/@craiglearner9853?sub_confirmation=1
📲 Be part of the community on Facebook!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/7figurefasttrack
Disclaimer:
This video is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always consult a licensed mortgage or financial professional before making major financial decisions.
#studentloans #mortgageapproval #millennialmoney #debttoincome #refinance #financialfreedom #7figurefasttrack #personalfinance