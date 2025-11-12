BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Can Student Loans Affect Buying a House? Nobody Told You THIS About Your Mortgage Approval.
RandomKings
RandomKings
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 1 day ago

Can Student Loans Affect Buying a House? Nobody Told You THIS About Your Mortgage Approval.


👉 Subscribe!

https://www.youtube.com/@craiglearner9853?sub_confirmation=1


🧮 Try It for Yourself:


👉 Use the free Student Loan Calculator to see exactly how restructuring your loans could change your mortgage eligibility in under 60 seconds:

🔗 https://7figurefasttrack.com/newsletter/student-loan-calculator.html


Feel like reading a more in-depth article on the subject? Do that and come follow us on Substack:

https://moneyscript.substack.com/p/can-student-loans-affect-buying-a


When you’re done, you’ll unlock The Student Loan Action Plan Checklist — your step-by-step guide to preparing for homeownership the smart way.


Can student loans affect buying a house?

Most Millennials think the answer is an automatic yes.


But here’s the truth your lender will never spell out:

It’s not your debt that disqualifies you.

It’s the way your loans are structured.


In this video, I’ll show you the simple math lenders actually use — and how a small change in your student-loan setup can unlock thousands in new buying power.


You’ll meet Sarah, a 29-year-old who thought she’d be renting forever… until she ran her numbers through a simple calculator that revealed the real issue wasn’t her balance, but her Debt-to-Income Ratio (DTI).

Within six months, she was pre-approved — without paying off her loans first.


💡 What You’ll Learn:


✅ How student loans actually affect mortgage approval

✅ The “DTI formula” lenders use behind closed doors

✅ How to restructure your loans to improve buying power

✅ The difference between consolidation and refinancing

✅ The one move that can drop your monthly payment (and raise your creditworthiness)



💼 Build your brand, scale your influence, and learn how entrepreneurs are making real money online with Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and even platforms like Facebook, X.com, Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, and Snapchat.


🔥 Unlock VIP Training & Morefor Social Media Entrepreneurs

Join this channel and get access to powerful make-money-online strategies:


👑 https://www.youtube.com/@craiglearner9853?sub_confirmation=1


📲 Be part of the community on Facebook!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/7figurefasttrack


Disclaimer:

This video is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always consult a licensed mortgage or financial professional before making major financial decisions.


#studentloans #mortgageapproval #millennialmoney #debttoincome #refinance #financialfreedom #7figurefasttrack #personalfinance

Keywords
student loansbuying a housebuying a homestudent loans debtpaying off loans
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy