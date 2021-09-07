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Energy Update, 4th Quarter 2021 Oracle Consciousness Reading By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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30 views • September 07, 2021
What's comin' up for the 4th Quarter of 2021? Find out in my 2021 4th Quarter Oracle Consciousness Energy Update! Find out how to best navigate this upcoming timeline of transition and change. In this Energy Update, I'll be using my own creation of my ever-so accurate and trusted Magical Dimensions Oracle Deck in a free-form intuitive read, so enjoy! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:
🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/transcension-2222.html
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https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
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DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
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JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Keywords
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