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Interdiction de communiquer ! Frédéric Chaumont
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23 views • November 12, 2020
6 novembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQ3lX5YdsaE
Frédéric CHAUMONT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNLuawzMCaYuWJnsY0S5Spw
Un seul évènement,
un seul fait
aurait dû déclencher
une révolte...
Lequel ?
Abonnez-vous sur notre nouvelle chaîne Jasper Mader :
https://odysee.com/@JasperMader:9
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/
http://covidinfos.net
Frédéric CHAUMONT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNLuawzMCaYuWJnsY0S5Spw
Un seul évènement,
un seul fait
aurait dû déclencher
une révolte...
Lequel ?
Abonnez-vous sur notre nouvelle chaîne Jasper Mader :
https://odysee.com/@JasperMader:9
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/
http://covidinfos.net
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