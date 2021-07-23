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Tom Trento, in Nogales, Arizona - Official Port of Entry, Part 2
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61 views • July 23, 2021
The United West team returns through the "Official" port of entry for LEGAL immigration to the U.S. Tom shows this is a very busy port that is managed on this side by the U.S. Border Patrol. But as The United West team is showing this week, there is so much OPEN border area, crossings are much easier when NOT an OFFICIAL port, making the U.S. border very dangerous. Where illegals are a serious threat to communities, legal immigrants, and all U.S. citizens.
#BuildThatWall #WallsWork #ProtectTheBorder
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#BuildThatWall #WallsWork #ProtectTheBorder
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Social Media:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
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Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
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