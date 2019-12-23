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Episode 77 - The Truth About the Good News
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25 views • December 23, 2019
As Christmas approaches, I am reading the Book of Luke. As I read the first few chapters, three words kept jumping off the page - “THE GOOD NEWS”. Inherently, I think most Christians know what this means or, at least they think they know what it means. But the more I thought about it, the more I questioned myself. So I thought a deep-dive was in order.
2:30-4:23 -- "good news" scriptures
4:24-8:10 -- "THE GOOD NEWS" scriptures
8:10-9:46 -- Hebrews - Old Testament / New Testament
9:46-11:24 -- "THE GOOD NEWS" and "the gospel"
11:24-13:24 -- What is "THE GOOD NEWS"?
13:24-end -- Conclusion
2:30-4:23 -- "good news" scriptures
4:24-8:10 -- "THE GOOD NEWS" scriptures
8:10-9:46 -- Hebrews - Old Testament / New Testament
9:46-11:24 -- "THE GOOD NEWS" and "the gospel"
11:24-13:24 -- What is "THE GOOD NEWS"?
13:24-end -- Conclusion
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