ERIKA KIRK'S INSTAGRAM PHOTOS - THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMM...

I've lost many people & many people close to me at that. So, I've been to numerous open-casket wakes for dead people.

Here are My Observations:

🔴 Charlie Kirk's body in that casket doesn't look real at all. Specifically, his hands look fake, like rubber to me not wax.

● The creases everyone has on their hands are known as palmar flexion creases. Charlie's supposed hands (fingers included) don't seem to have them. For the record, palmar flexion creases do not go away immediately after death. These creases are permanent features that exist until decomposition breaks down the skin itself. While wrinkles on a person's face can temporarily relax due to the loss of muscle tension after death, the deep, structural folds that form palm creases are resilient.

● They really are insulting our intelligence, and must think we're all complete idiots. It's not mortuary science. I don't want to hear that.

● His supposed body in the casket looks like that of a movie set prop dummy or of a CPR full-body practice dummy like the ones used in courses when you are practicing learning/doing CPR.

CPR dummies are commonly made from high-quality thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), a versatile material that combines the processability of thermoplastics with the elastic properties of rubbers. They're typically blended with a sponge or foam for the internal structure, creating a durable, realistic feel for training purposes. Unlike conventional rubbers, which are permanently hardened through a process called vulcanization, TPEs can be melted, molded, and cooled into various shapes multiple times, then retain their rubber-like flexibility and elasticity.

Whether this is the exact type of dummy or not is besides the point. It definitely looks fake to me... that is the point. It looks like a prop from a movie set, and not even a good one at that.

You can look at some other types of Fake Corpse Props, Life Size Dead Bodies & Stunt Dummies available for sale with Dapper Cadaver.

🔴 Let's not forget, Erika Kirk has worked in the entertainment industry as a model, ACTRESS, & casting Director.

● As someone who's done some acting myself, my first thought right off the bat during her speech at the funeral event in Arizona was that she was acting & not doing a good job at it.

🔴 The G-ring Erika Kirk is wearing could stand for the god of Free Mason's, the grand architect of the universe. We don't know what made up god it is that they worship, but it's not Jesus, I'll tell you that.

🔴 The upside-down u or inverted pentagram mentioned in this video that may be on Erika Kirk's hand, in the occult context often represents the rejection of traditional religious norms and a focus on the material or physical world over the spiritual, particularly in Satanism. Just saying...

🔴 The fact that she looks witch-like and evil not just at the wake but during her funeral speech in Arizona doesn't sit well with my spirit.

Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YP1-DZKLL1Y

