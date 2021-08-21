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“You Will be Happy” - Donald Trump REACTS to Running in 2024
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400 views • August 21, 2021
Martin Walsh from Trending Politics reports, Donald Trump dropped a major hint on Tuesday night about whether he will run for president in 2024. During an interview on Fox News, anchor Sean Hannity asked Trump if he will be making another presidential run in three years.
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