The olive trees behind the apartheid wall in 'Anin

The olive season is coming to an end, and the people of the town of Anin, west of Jenin, are still waiting for the occupation to issue agricultural permits so that they can pick their olives behind the wall, as the lands are still registered in the names of the people in the town, and the occupation is stubborn in allowing them to enter.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 16/11/2024
