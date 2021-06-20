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HAPPY PATRIARCH DAY!
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Happy Patriarch Day, y’all!
Today we celebrate the inescapable, irreplaceable, and unbreakable reality of biblical patriarchy.
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
Book recommendation: "Masculine Christianity" at https://amzn.to/2SElMio
Today we celebrate the inescapable, irreplaceable, and unbreakable reality of biblical patriarchy.
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
Book recommendation: "Masculine Christianity" at https://amzn.to/2SElMio
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