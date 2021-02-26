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ANTI-SOCIAL DISTANCING - do not let their Newspeak fool you
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40 views • February 26, 2021
There is nothing social about removing human contact from our culture.
"If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed."
This is attributed alternately to Adolf Hitler and his minister Joseph Goebbels.
Regardless of who is the originator of the phrase, those desiring to rule us mastered it. The truth was no longer believed by the masses (The "m" being silent far too often).
"If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed."
This is attributed alternately to Adolf Hitler and his minister Joseph Goebbels.
Regardless of who is the originator of the phrase, those desiring to rule us mastered it. The truth was no longer believed by the masses (The "m" being silent far too often).
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