Putin Orders To Abort Storming Azovstal, but To Block It Instead

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04/21/2022 Putin orders to abort storming Azovstal, but to block it so that ‘not even a fly can come out’. There are believed to be more than two thousands Ukrainian defenders holding this last fortress in Mariupol’ for over 50 days. Defenders said there are at least one thousand civilians, mostly women and children, who refused to surrender to Russia invaders, hiding in underground bunkers of Azovstal together with the defenders.