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D HAYES-INFORMATION WARFARE,BUCKLE UP THE [DS] WILL UNLEASH THEIR FURY WHEN THEIR [E] AGENDA FAILS
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79 views • November 22, 2020
D HAYES-INFORMATION WARFARE,BUCKLE UP THE [DS] WILL UNLEASH THEIR FURY WHEN THEIR [E] AGENDA FAILS. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/52a94fb7-8653-4f29-b6ca-ef0f02f1cc06. Dave Hayes has written two books about Q. The Calm Before The Storm and his newest book The Great Awakening. The interview begins with the election, did Trump have a red wave and did the [DS] cheat in the election to steal it away from him. Dave says that Trump will most likely get re-elected and the [DS] will then turn all their assets on the people to make them pay for what they have done, not listen to them. The [DS] most likely will bring down communications, including email. Buckle Up it’s going to be a bumpy ride. Published On November 21st, 2020.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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