Bruno Wu is a registered spy for CCP, and he gives a death threat to Miles on behalf of the CCP kleptocrats. Wu said if you do not cancel the VOA interview, I will make sure you die and without a burial place. He also warned Miles Guo that he will come after his son as well.

吴征实际上是CCP的注册间谍。而且他居然对郭先生发出了死亡威胁。如果你不取消VOA-美国之音的采访，那么我将确保你死而无葬身之地。他还警告了郭先生，他也不会放过他的儿子。

