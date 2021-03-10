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Australian Health Minister Hospitalized For Infection After Astra Jab
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190 views • March 10, 2021
Australia's health minister Greg Hunt is hospitalized after getting his astra jab. Of course they will tell us it is not related even though he tells all how healthy he is.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/09/health-minister-in-critical-condition-just-one-day-after-receiving-covid-vaccine/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Thumbnail Link:
https://healthimpactnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/03/Australian-Health-Minister-Greg-Hunt.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
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Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
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Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/09/health-minister-in-critical-condition-just-one-day-after-receiving-covid-vaccine/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Thumbnail Link:
https://healthimpactnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/03/Australian-Health-Minister-Greg-Hunt.jpg
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