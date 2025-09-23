Macron's car was stopped in New York because of Trump, so he started walking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Macron's car was stopped in New York because of Trump.
The street was blocked due to the US president's motorcade, so his French counterpart went on foot. While waiting, Macron called Trump.
"How are you? Guess what. I'm waiting on the street because everything is closed for you," Macron said laughing.