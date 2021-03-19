© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Father of trans child JAILED for speaking out against gender transition
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • March 19, 2021
Father of trans child JAILED for speaking out against gender transition
Drea Humphrey was outside of a British Columbia courthouse where the father of a trans child was jailed for violating the terms of a publication ban after he attempted to speak out against the reasons he thought his daughter had determined to transition to male.
FULL REPORT from Drea Humphrey: https://rebelne.ws/38VnVLo
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
Drea Humphrey was outside of a British Columbia courthouse where the father of a trans child was jailed for violating the terms of a publication ban after he attempted to speak out against the reasons he thought his daughter had determined to transition to male.
FULL REPORT from Drea Humphrey: https://rebelne.ws/38VnVLo
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.