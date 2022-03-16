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2 Years Of 'Rona
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140 views • March 16, 2022
Anniversary Of The Corona Lockdowns
* America has changed a lot in that time.
* Mask training and unquestioning obedience.
* There is no longer any debate or reflection.
* Millions move in lockstep to the next crisis.
* You are forced to ignore what actually matters.
* We should be able to ask obvious questions.
* Our leaders are masters of deflection.
* Saudi Arabia on brink of major deal with China.
* Our leaders: there is a new crisis in town.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300801780001
* America has changed a lot in that time.
* Mask training and unquestioning obedience.
* There is no longer any debate or reflection.
* Millions move in lockstep to the next crisis.
* You are forced to ignore what actually matters.
* We should be able to ask obvious questions.
* Our leaders are masters of deflection.
* Saudi Arabia on brink of major deal with China.
* Our leaders: there is a new crisis in town.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300801780001
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