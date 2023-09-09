Create New Account
magnetic dust
UK 8-9 Sept 23 morning after a night of mystery dust has fallen and coated everything.

I decided to gently scrape some of the dust into a pile on one of my PV panels.

Here we can see a simple ex loudspeaker magnet with a white paper face attached (to ease visibility) easily picks up the particles in the centre area of the magnet where the magnetism is concentrated

