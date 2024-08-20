Mike Adams interviews George Howard about COSMIC SUMMIT 2024, Ancient Civilizations and Divine Creator

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full COSMIC SUMMIT stream





- Cosmic Summit Overview and George Howard's Introduction (0:00)

- Optimism and Registration Details (2:17)

- Prominent Speakers and Their Topics (2:52)

- Dr. Steve Collins and Biblical Archaeology (4:15)

- Catastrophism and the Younger Dryas Event (7:14)

- Ancient Civilizations and Divine Creator (7:48)

- The Role of Catastrophism in Human History (19:07)

- The Role of Agriculture and Domestication (27:36)

- The Importance of Plasma Technologies and Cold Fusion (36:37)

- The Role of the Cosmic Summit in Understanding Human History (46:11)

- Final Thoughts and Registration Information (47:04)





To learn more, visit: https://cosmicsummit.com/





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/