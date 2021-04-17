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Susan Wojcicki Gets Freedom Of Expression Award
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73 views • April 17, 2021
She deserves the award for the most censorships given in a year.
Source: https://reclaimthenet.org/youtube-ceo-freedom-of-expression-award/
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDcvPf78g1k
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Free Motion Graphics Video used:
https://youtu.be/lRTtMcx6rSM
YouTube Channel:
https://youtube.com/MG1010
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Source: https://reclaimthenet.org/youtube-ceo-freedom-of-expression-award/
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDcvPf78g1k
Donate On SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/conservative-jo
Donate On Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/OfficialConservativeJo
Donate On Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/OfficialConservativeJo/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgz6n4nAj0JArfk_gJHGSJA
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialconservativejo/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/officialconservativejo
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OfficialConservativeJo
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OfficialConservativeJo:c
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/OfficialConservativeJo
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@OfficialConservativeJo
OurFreedomTube: https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@officialconservativejo
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Free Motion Graphics Video used:
https://youtu.be/lRTtMcx6rSM
YouTube Channel:
https://youtube.com/MG1010
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