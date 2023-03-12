Abe Hamadeh, candidate for Attorney General AZ, highlights the need to confront the infiltration of the CCP in every aspect of the US government, particularly in the justice system

https://gettr.com/post/p2b0g0iccbf

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Abe Hamadeh @abrahamhamadeh, candidate for Attorney General AZ, highlights the need to confront the infiltration of the CCP in every aspect of the US government, particularly in the justice system. He points out the CCP's use of Confucius Institutes in the education system against America. Moreover, Hamadeh highlights the CCP's partnership with drug cartels on the southern border and its threat to US communities through fentanyl. He urges the need to support dissidents in China and worldwide and expose the CCP's actions.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 亚利桑那州总检察长候选人阿贝·哈马德表示，需要对抗中共在美国政府各个方面的渗透，特别是在司法系统。他指出，中共在教育系统中利用孔子学院来对抗美国。此外，哈马德还强调了中共在南部边境与贩毒集团的合作，通过芬太尼残害美国人。他敦促有必要支持中国和全世界的持不同政见者，并揭露中共的恶行。



