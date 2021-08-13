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Mayorkas announces 212,672 migrant encounters in July, says border is 'one of the toughest challenges we face'
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10 views • August 13, 2021
The numbers mark a 13% increase over June
Texas judge says influx of migrants at border is a 'national crisis'
Tano Tijerina, a judge in Webb County, Texas, speaks on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' visit to the southern border.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Thursday that more than 212,000 migrants were encountered in July – the latest consecutive month in which border numbers have skyrocketed under the Biden administration and another serious blow to the White House's border strategy.
Mayorkas, in a visit to the border in Texas, said that 212,672 migrants were encountered at the southern border in July, a 13% increase over the already massive 188,000 migrant encounters in June. In July 2020, there were just 40,929 encounters.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mayorkas-migrant-encounters-july-border-toughest-challenges
Texas judge says influx of migrants at border is a 'national crisis'
Tano Tijerina, a judge in Webb County, Texas, speaks on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' visit to the southern border.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Thursday that more than 212,000 migrants were encountered in July – the latest consecutive month in which border numbers have skyrocketed under the Biden administration and another serious blow to the White House's border strategy.
Mayorkas, in a visit to the border in Texas, said that 212,672 migrants were encountered at the southern border in July, a 13% increase over the already massive 188,000 migrant encounters in June. In July 2020, there were just 40,929 encounters.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mayorkas-migrant-encounters-july-border-toughest-challenges
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