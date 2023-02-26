ROD STUART SUPPORTS THE NAZI AZOF BATTALIONS AND THE NWO - THE NWO 4TH RIEK ENTERTAINERS - HE EVEN HAS A SPECIAL SUET

SOMEONE WANTS TO TELL HIM THEY THE NAZIS HE IS SUPPORTING USED TO TORTURE BRITISH AND SCOTTISH SOLDIERS AND TORTURED AND MUTILATED MANY IN FRANCE - LEST WE NEVER FORGET! HE IS PISSING ON EVERY FALLEN GRAVE STONE WHILE "VIRTUE SIGNALING HE IS DOING SOMETHING GOOD" - IGNORANT FOOL OR EVIL IGNORANT FOOL - YOU DECIDE! BUT A COMPLETE NWO SLAVE!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.