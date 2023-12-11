Why Is Evil Increasing Worldwide?

You're sensing evil increasing as you watch the news. It is. The increase is biblical.

Do you realize our intelligentsia believes evil doesn't exist?

The holocaust was bad decisions. Hamas attacking the elderly and babies was poor decision making.

You know better. Evil exists. It's increasing.

And indeed, all who want to live a godly life united with the Messiah Yeshua will be persecuted, while evil people and impostors will go from bad to worse, deceiving others and being deceived themselves. 2 Timothy 3:12-13

This video delves into the biblical aspects of evil. How did evil start? How will it end? What are the milestones to watch?

Howard Pittman's Near Death Experience https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKnwGMG7PHg

Howard Pittman Part 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqDtxBRUrfs