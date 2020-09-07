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Nancy Pelosi, Brian Stelter, Late Night Talk Show Host, Democratic Tactics Or Policy
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58 views • September 07, 2020
A speech given to what appears as reporters recorded on c-span by Nancy Pelosi using Democratic Tactics of Smearing and Brian Stelter tells of how facts are distorted and mirrored through the media. Plus late night talk show host explains how they smear and distort information on late night talk show.
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