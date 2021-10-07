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P4B Black Horse Only Way To End This Is 100 % Witchcraft Drugs in a Needle
Resistance Chicks
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50 views • October 07, 2021
The real Title: link to blog https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/10/only-way-to-end-rona.html
***Only Way To End The Massacre that Masquerades as a Cure***
Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Video clips prophesies from: Amanda Grace Talks
Song is tied to Martin Luther's believe in God. by Grace alone, through Faith in Christ alone. Title of song by Heritage Hill is "Death is Dead" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2TOWbHT4GU
We the people forgiven by God who do not break the Ten Commandments, who do not lie, steal, murder, falsely accuse other, who do not worship Satan, Lucifer nor idols. We the people who love, worship and serve God only and obey his laws only: we tell the Police to go arrest these criminals who are breaking all the ten Commandments of God. Arrest them for lying, falsely accusing others, for murder with a deadly weapon and for worshipping Satan and idols, treason. Those who are breaking the law. We need God. If God is your Savior you know what to do with criminals. You have them arrested! Tell the police to arrest them and what their names are, their addresses are what their crimes are. Police just follow orders for who they work for. We really, as a community, start paying police Officers a salary of gold and silver coins, real money. Because we are not thieves, criminals and Police officers are not our slaves. Paying fiat is slavery. Stop acting like George Soros at 15 years old like he just had to do it and go along with the Nazis and repeating Nazi talking points. George Soros became a murderer, liar and a thief plus traitor not standing against Nazi's falsely accusing and wrongfully arresting the Jewish people then confiscating all their wealth and personal possessions.. He should have been calling the police to arrest the Nazi he was with and turning them in.
4,600 Doctors and Scientist Declare Crimes Against Humanity by those in the COVID pushing business. Mass Genocide.
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the gospel of jesus christamanda graceable to save your soulcivil government curriculumthe constitution the declaration independence the coinage act are scripture
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