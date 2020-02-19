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Germans = 322 (Satanic) - Have You Done The Math, You Rothschild Paperclip Monkey?
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271 views • February 19, 2020
Encouraging a review of real history of European German-Swiss Tribes? Germans = 322 (Satanic). Jew-ISH story is a Brit-ISH HIS-tory..., it's time to rethink what's going on HERE. What groups of people in history do we know that beLIEves in a "Master Race" and "God's Chosen People?" MASTER RACE is an idea that one group of people is better than all other people. A group of people may believe themselves to be better because of their history, race, culture or some other reason. The idea first appeared in the 19th century.

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More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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jewishbritisheuropeantribesmaster racemasonic networkgods chosen peoplegerman swissgermans 322bank 322
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