Methylene Blue 1%, Therapeutic Alternative For Covid - Ali Shultz

Methylene Blue 1%, Therapeutic Alternative For Covid - Ali ShultzAli Shultz from "Hands For Health & Freedom" speaks of Methylene Blue 1% as an alternative treatment to early Covid symptoms.Ali shares a story of a friend, Ed, who had 60% heart function and was one foot into the ER. His breathing rate and pulse were both in the 40's. Ed went to a cardiologist that "Hands For Health & Freedom" set him up for him. The cardiologist recommended taking Methylene Blue. The cardiologist said that the entire Navy command, that a family member who had covid was in, took Methylene Blue and they were totally fine that day. So Ed took this Methylene Blue and in 10 minutes his breathing rate and his pulse were back to normal.Ali has since called him and he's doing incredible. If he had gone to the emergency department we would have never seen him again.Hands For Health & Freedom