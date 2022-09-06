HOW I TREATED 40 SKIN CANCERS

The Substack article is here, so you can read this if you prefer, or share it: https://robynopenshaw.substack.com/p/ive-burned-my-skin-cancers-and-pre

My YouTube video I did years ago, which was hidden for years (you can see people slaughter me in comments, oh well!):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86mTgCb5UBk





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.