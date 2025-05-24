Mukul Dev Passes Away at 54 | Remembering the Versatile Actor

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

Mukul Dev, the talented Indian actor known for roles in Jai Ho, Son of Sardaar, and R…Rajkumar, has passed away at the age of 54. A beloved figure in Indian television and cinema, Mukul was also the brother of actor Rahul Dev. His legacy spans across multiple film industries, and his sudden demise has left fans and colleagues in mourning. Watch this tribute from News Plus Globe.





🙏 Rest in Peace, Mukul Dev (1971–2025)





📌 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for more tributes, entertainment updates, and breaking news.





Hashtags:

#MukulDev #RIPMukulDev #BollywoodNews #IndianActor #NewsPlusGlobe #JaiHo #SonOfSardaar #RahulDev