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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour "Mara-lago RAID - legitimacy and significance" Sept 6.
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
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Truth vs. NEW$ 2 (6 Sept 2022) with Prof. Fetzer, Donald Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Michael-Jay Anderson.

The FBI appears to have fabricated evidence at Mar-a-Lago by spreading out documents on the floor and adding covers and (even) photoshopping the outcome to be unflattering to Donald Trump.

A federal judge has granted his motion to appoint a "special master", which is appropriate in this case if there were ever to be one.

Trump reports that his polling numbers have skyrocketed and donations have soared. While he appears committed to supporting the vax--which causes many of us grave concerns--he and Biden held rallies in Wilkes-Barre, PA, with 30,000+ at Trump's rally and perhaps 100 (paid?) at Biden's.

And Merrick Garland warns FBI and DOJ personnel not to communicate with Congress without the approval of his office in an obvious attempt to intimidate--but it's not going to work.

Elon Musk finds that as much as 80% of twitter accounts are bots.

And California moves to cut down electricity usage due to excess demand within days of its governor declaring only new electric cars can be sold after 2035. So you may have an EV you can't drive because there is no electricity to charge it.!!!


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dojelectricityelon musktrump fbiraidpolitics and current eventsev
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