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Miel on Tour krijgt reprimande vanwege ongewenst gedrag.
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309 views • July 01, 2021
Miel on tour is een drugsverslaafde maar daar kan hij niets aan doen want het komt allemaal door zijn werkgever. Miel heeft namelijk een waarschuwing gekregen voor ongewenst gedrag bij een jonger meisje waar hij een training van kreeg. Drie dagen hoop, helemaal voor niets, Miel is niet ontslagen maar hij gaat 'gewoon' zelf weg.
Nou, dat zal ze leren Miel.
Nou, dat zal ze leren Miel.
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