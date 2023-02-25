Create New Account
TRUMP EXPOSED TO TOXIC DIOXIN?
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Dr. Jane Ruby


Feb 24, 2023


President Trump and other officials charged into Ohio after what was called the most catastrophic toxic release in the history of mankind, and they did it without any protective gear. Are they clever? Or are they stupid? Health Ranger Mike Adams explains the implications of Dioxin poisoning and how you can remove it from your body. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2aty6y-trump-exposed-to-toxic-dioxin.html


Keywords
healthmike adamshealth rangermedicineohiocatastrophicseaweedtruth in medicinedr jane rubydr rubydr janeeast palestinedioxin poisoningtoxic releaseprotective gearremoving poison from the body

