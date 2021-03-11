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HERO: Young Woman Stands Up For Freedom At German Anti-Tyranny Protest, Gets Hauled Off, Arrested
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140 views • March 11, 2021
Reports In The VAERS Series:
·500+ Reported Cases of Numbness, Paralysis, or Bell's Palsy After Covid Vacx; VAERS Data Walkthrough: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/VaersNumbnessCovidVax:a
·The 35 Most Suspicious Deaths From The VAERS Database: What's Going On Here?! https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Top35mostsuspiciousdeaths:5
·VAERS: Hundreds Die Within Days Of Controversial mRNA Shot?! You Sure It's Safe, FDA? https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Deathswithin3daysofshot:3
·VAERS Vax Exposé: 250+ Reports Of People Dying Within 1 Day Of The Covid19 Vaccine https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Diedwithinday:b
·UNCONTROLLABLE: Shaking, Passing Out & Seizures After Vaccines [VAERS & Yellow Card] https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Passingout-2-21-update:f
·MISCARRIAGES: Multiple Women Lose Their Babies RIGHT AFTER VACCINE [VAERS & Social Media] https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Misscarriages224updates:e
Full website: https://vaxpain.us
You're invited! Please join me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TimTruth:b
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon. Coupon code ytpurge2021 for 60% off, recurring discount! (limited time offer)
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
·500+ Reported Cases of Numbness, Paralysis, or Bell's Palsy After Covid Vacx; VAERS Data Walkthrough: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/VaersNumbnessCovidVax:a
·The 35 Most Suspicious Deaths From The VAERS Database: What's Going On Here?! https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Top35mostsuspiciousdeaths:5
·VAERS: Hundreds Die Within Days Of Controversial mRNA Shot?! You Sure It's Safe, FDA? https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Deathswithin3daysofshot:3
·VAERS Vax Exposé: 250+ Reports Of People Dying Within 1 Day Of The Covid19 Vaccine https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Diedwithinday:b
·UNCONTROLLABLE: Shaking, Passing Out & Seizures After Vaccines [VAERS & Yellow Card] https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Passingout-2-21-update:f
·MISCARRIAGES: Multiple Women Lose Their Babies RIGHT AFTER VACCINE [VAERS & Social Media] https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Misscarriages224updates:e
Full website: https://vaxpain.us
You're invited! Please join me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TimTruth:b
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon. Coupon code ytpurge2021 for 60% off, recurring discount! (limited time offer)
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
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