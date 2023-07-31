UN "Summit of the Future" Plans to Empower "UN 2.0"

The United Nations is gearing up for a massive "Summit of the Future" that will radically empower the UN and its agencies as part of transforming the global organization into what its leaders are calling UN 2.0, warns The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep State. Citizens everywhere are in the crosshairs. The upcoming conference will bring together presidents, dictators, prime ministers and potentates to consider a range of "Our Common Future" policy proposals from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, a well-known socialist. All of those plans are aimed at giving new and stronger authorities to the UN under the guise of fighting emergencies, protecting the planet, considering the interests of young people, and more. But as Alex warns, these are all just excuses to undermine national sovereignty and individual liberty while consolidating power at the global level. Thankfully, Americans can fight back—and win!





