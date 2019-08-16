The Ceremony to Clear and Protect

It's a total joy to bring this New Year gift to you from the team at Template Lucid Films.



No doubt in 2019 the madness will continue, if not escalate. The challenge is as always not to contract into the isolation of fearfulness but expand our thresholds of endurance and acknowledge the decision we made to be here now- not despite the degeneration, corruption and decay of this paradigm's governing systems, but because of it. This rotting fruit of history holds a new seed of initiation and transformation.



Never was there a time when You did not exist, never will there come a time when you cease to be. You are unborn, eternal and everlasting. You are not only this, you are the universe. So what is the worst that can happen?



AI, 5G, illuminate, Chemtrails, Black Goo, super Flu, entity invasions, vaccinations, Race Wars, Fake news, Cashless Society, Micro Chip economy, human slavery, Pizza Gate for fuck sake, Immigration escalate, ecocide, Genocide, heavy metals in the sky, closing down your 3rd eye, cyber wars, gender bores, Reptilian Overlords. truth is no ones lives matters.



All this didn't just happen. It is the culmination of an agenda set in motion a long time ago and the solution has never been found at the level of this problem. It is not of your making, don't identify as a victim of it. Reference yourself as a fractal aspect of primordial awareness that has manifested as your incarnate presence birthed in order to calibrate with the Source Code of light.



This morning I was greeted by this in my fb feed. As we face the death of our illusions we are all in a state of grief and as such can be of help to those we come in contact with...



"In the Lakota/Sioux tradition, a person who is grieving is considered most holy. There's a sense that when someone is struck by the sudden lightning of loss, he or she stands on the threshold of the spirit world. The prayers of those who grieve are considered especially strong, and it is proper to ask them for their help. You might recall what it's like to be with someone who has grieved deeply. The person has no layer of protection, nothing left to defend. The mystery is looking out through that person's eyes. For the time being, he or she has accepted the reality of loss and has stopped clinging to the past or grasping at the future. In the groundless openness of sorrow, there is a wholeness of presence and a deep natural wisdom."



The Ceremony to Clear and Protect is a quintessential core self reference Code that contains within it a distillation of all Template Ceremonies. Template Codes being layers of the codification of the quintessential core Human fractal blueprint prior to genetic modification.



Identity recalibration is essential...daily. Some days hourly. It can be a murmured incantation of reassurance as you draw in your breath. I am the light. It can be experienced as a rush of gratitude as various fortunate circumstances culminate in a moment of release. I hold the light. It can be shouted at the shadows as they draw near. The light is with me always. And sometimes it gets too heavy and you need to look in the mirror and make it a Ceremony.