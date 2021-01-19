JAMES RILL PILLS AMERICA

Umm, WOW! Is DC Being Converted Into a MAKE-SHIFT PRISON?! Draining The SWAMP Before Our Very Eyes!



If you are wondering about the events unfolding before our very eyes in the Capitol of Washington, DC, then you are not alone. Perhaps THIS VIDEO will clear things up a little...? WHO CAN YOU TRUST with all of the fake information floating around the net as of late....? Some sources are saying that what we are seeing in DC is the Capitol city being converted into a temporary, makeshift PRISON to KEEP IN all those Swamp Creatures who will try to high-tail it out of the country once the SHTF! Booom!



Now, In order for us to walk through the takedown about to happen people need to be exposed to the evil and agenda planned against us. In order for us to go through the biblical changes about to happen, we need to see the EVIL. The kind of evil we let take a run at our freedom for decades while we got distracted with social media, sports, TV, movies and working. We fell asleep at the wheel and let corruption run-a-muck for decade after decade after decade. It’s time to wake up so we can cross the finish line. The best is yet to come! Let's travel down this VIRAL MIND-BLOWING Rabbit Hole, shall we now, Patriots?!