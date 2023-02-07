The Galilee Gathering and, The Heaven Castle Ship (Book & Pages Storyteller Format)

Part 16, To all of God's kids who will someday leave this earth behind and go home, come with me and see where and what really is our "Heaven Home".
Note: This presentation is much more accurate to the "Heavenly Jerusalem" of the Bible than anything else out there, anywhere, guaranteed.
Comments welcome.
