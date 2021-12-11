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Let's Talk Astrology - Breaking and Entering
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10 views • December 11, 2021
Today, we discuss the astrology for today and current events. In addition, we will discuss the Governor of New Hampshire's proclamation that finally allows the State to take its rightful place in history as the location of the first aggressive act against tje British Crown four months before Lexington Concord. The REAL shot heard around the world happened in December 15, 1774 in New Castle, NH by the Sons of Liberty.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
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#astrology #horoscopes #chriscuomo
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Follow Provocateur Astrology on Rumble, Bitchute, Brighteon, Theta.TV, Youtube, Twitter, Odysee
#astrology #horoscopes #chriscuomo
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