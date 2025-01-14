The Righteousness of God Revealed For in it is revealed God's righteousness from faith to faith, as it is written, but the righteous shall live by faith. - Romans 1:17-18 - Jan 13, 2025

So if you've got your Bibles, and you should always have your Bibles, Bible study, we're picking back up at verse 17 here. I'm reading from the King James down to verse 25. So if you'll follow along with me. For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith, as it is written, the just shall live by faith. For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men. We hold the truth in unrighteousness, because that which may be known of God is manifest in them, for God hath showed it unto them. For the And visible things of Him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse.

Because that when they knew God, they glorified Him not as God, neither were thankful, but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. And professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, and changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like unto corruptible man, and to birds, and four-footed beasts, and creeping things. Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lust of their own hearts, to dishonor their bodies between themselves, who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshiped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed forever and ever. Amen

