The Precision Medicine Revolution

With Dino Prato, Founder, Envita Medical Centers

With the failure of (mainstream) allopathic medicine to stop the real epidemic - chronic disease - healers and patients are more interested than ever in treatments that offer more than a pHARMa-first strategy. Over half of the population now uses nutritional supplements, Medical Sharing organizations are ramping up pay for natural treatments, and 30-plus million Americans have Health Savings Accounts, which they increasingly use for out-of-pocket expenses, including for natural therapies.

With abysmal healing rates and side effects that are often worse than the disease, more and more people are turning to safer, natural treatments for catastrophic illnesses, especially cancer. And many of these patients are willing to pay 10’s of thousands more for natural care that’s available only outside of our borders. So, when will better alternatives be legalized in America?

In 2024, Envita Medical Centers published a groundbreaking study in the Journal of Cancer Therapy, which analyzed 199 late-stage cancer patients and revealed that Envita’s precision medicine approach delivered a staggering 35-fold improvement in overall response rates. Even more inspiring, 88% of these patients experienced a 43-fold boost in quality of life, with symptom scores dropping dramatically from a mean of 51 to 30, all without the debilitating side effects that plague conventional treatments like hair loss, nausea, and organ damage.

With Outcomes like this, why doesn’t every oncologist inform patients of these results - and why don’t insurers cover such treatments (if they’re not discouraged by persecuting licensing boards or archaic hospital protocols)? The Patient First Coalition, at whose conference Freedom Hub just exhibited, is launching a campaign to start the fix by making at least the government payers of Medicaid and Medicare cover treatments patients actually want, that actually work and will save taxpayers money by avoiding more expensive (and failing), mainstream interventions.

Dr. Dino Prato, founder and CEO of Envita, will discuss how, by tailoring therapies to each patient's unique genetics and biology, they are able to transform outcomes.