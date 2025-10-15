Death-JABBED Hall of Fame athlete suffers 16th surgery in 3 years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 7, 2025 - "Coach Prime Has His 16th Surgery of the Last Few Years"
Deion Sanders' health issues include:Recurrent blood clots in legs (hereditary, multiple surgeries to remove them)
Amputation of two toes (2021, due to poor circulation from clots)
Removal of part of left calf muscle (2021, from compartment syndrome)
Bladder cancer (2025, led to bladder removal and reconstruction; now cancer-free)
At least 16 surgeries for circulation and cancer-related problems
