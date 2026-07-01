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Time in the Journey of the Soul
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NEW MUSIC VIDEO! The majesty of eagles soaring against a backdrop of quiet forest splendor stirs one into remembrance of the sacred journey and mission to discover the spiritual identity of the soul. Though at first, we see through the eyes of a child just realizing the bittersweet moments life can bring, this musical experience is for seekers of all ages.
"Time In the Journey of the Soul" is written & sung by Ann M. Wolf
© 2013 - BMI - All rights reserved.
The song is arranged & produced by Tracy Collins.
Film compilation is by Ann M. Wolf.
Images are by license: Envato Pro & Vecteezy Pro
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