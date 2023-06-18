Hot Fitness Wife Fears Cheating! Freedomain Call In

Is it normal for my husband to be adding attractive/provocative women on his social media and liking their posts? I am confused as I check all the boxes of what an attractive moral woman should be. And yet, I find myself questioning "Am I enough?" "Will he leave me?" Is this normal behavior and I am overthinking it. Or does this behavior confirm my fears. He is still looking. We have been trying to start a family, but I am scared/lost on what to do. I am 26 and the clock is ticking!

