FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Joshua 1:8, 20250823

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD JEHOVAH my SHEPHERD, the Gracious, Merciful, Holy, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the union that I have with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and in His propitiatory blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross. Holy Father, I repent of all the sins that I have committed against You and plead for Your mercy, forgiveness, and justification. Please, grant me Your Holy Spirit’s wisdom so I will have faith in my LORD Jesus and be rooted and grounded in love and to comprehend with other Saints the width and length and depth and height of the Love of Christ and be filled with Your fullness.

Holy Father, You instructed Commander Joshua that to be spiritually successful, he must diligently study Your Holy Scriptures and obey Your commandments. Holy Father, I Covenant with You that:

8 This Holy Old and New Testament Book shall not depart from my mouth, but I shall meditate therein day and night, that I may observe to do according to all that is written in Your Holy Scriptures. For then I shall make my way prosperous, and then I shall have success! Amen

Thank you, Holy Father, for this Covenant! I humble myself before Your Throne of Grace trusting that You will continue to empower me to obediently fulfill this Covenant in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Joshua 1:8, personalized KJV)

