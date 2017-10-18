[Oct 18, 2017] How to Start a Catastrophic California Wildfire with Microwaves: DEW 101 [Max Mogren]

22 deadly, destructive fires in California's wine and weed country started simultaneously out of of nowhere on the night of October 8th 2017. Hurricane force winds combined with negligence by regional electrical utility PG&E are taking the brunt of the blame but the "official" story doesn't stand up to critical analysis. Video shot that night from a Sonoma County sheriff's helicopter and posted by the Press Democrat newspaper clearly shows smoke travelling straight up: not what you'd see if hurricane force winds were affecting the region. That video also shows many houses going up in flames while the surrounding forests remain untouched. Countless witnesses report seeing strange blue lights flashing in the night sky and strong winds in some locations while nearby winds were light or nonexistent. This prompts several obvious questions: were these fires started intentionally? And if so, how? What do you think happened in California?



One possible explanation is the use directed energy weapons (DEWS) being to start these fires. To understand the basic science behind these well-documented weapons a simple household microwave can be used to help understand the science and physics in play.



I hate to do it but have monetized my channel because I am now devoted fulltime to raising awareness and am seeking revenue streams. If you appreciate my work please consider supporting it via Patreon or PayPal.



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Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.



https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.



With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.



The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.



The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.



Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!



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science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education