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Ukraine: Who's in Charge? - Russia's Strategy
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448 views • March 15, 2022
Former U.S. Marine Corp Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter joins Regis to discuss the situation on the ground in Ukraine.
Note: Regis had some technical difficulties and lost some portions of this interview.
You can follow Regis Tremblay at:
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/user/tremregi/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZejQZ1pkbGaq/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/tremregi
Note: Regis had some technical difficulties and lost some portions of this interview.
You can follow Regis Tremblay at:
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/user/tremregi/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZejQZ1pkbGaq/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/tremregi
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